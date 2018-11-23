Police looking into childcare letter alleging attempted abduction of K1 boy at Toys 'R' Us

SINGAPORE: The police said on Friday (Nov 23) that they are looking into a letter from a childcare centre warning parents about the alleged attempted abduction of one of its students at the Toys "R" Us outlet at Suntec City.

The police said in response to queries from Channel NewsAsia that they are aware that a screenshot of the letter from Josiah Kidz childcare centre, which is also located at Suntec City, was being circulated.

Advertisement

“The letter stated that an alleged attempted abduction of a K1 boy at the Toys 'R' Us outlet at Suntec City took place in the evening of Nov 21,” the police said.

“Josiah childcare centre and the boy’s parents are currently assisting in the ongoing police investigation,” they added.

The police also said that while they treat such incidents seriously, they also urge members of the public not to speculate or spread unsubstantiated information which may generate unnecessary public alarm.

Toys "R" Us said in response to queries from Channel NewsAsia that they are also looking into the matter and are "working with the relevant authorities".



Advertisement