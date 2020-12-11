Elderly couple and son pronounced dead after being found unconscious in Lakeside flat

SINGAPORE: An elderly couple and their son were pronounced dead after they were found unconscious in the couple's flat in Lakeside on Thursday (Dec 10)

The police said it was alerted to a case of unnatural death at a residential unit at Blk 120 Ho Ching Road on Dec 10 at 4.15pm.

The couple, an 80-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman, were found lying motionless in the unit. They were pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

Their 45-year-old son was unconscious when he was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. He had visited the couple at the unit, said the police.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

No foul play is suspected and police investigations are ongoing.



