Police report made after car driver took videos of PM Lee’s son

SINGAPORE: A police report has been lodged regarding videos taken of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s eldest son Li Yipeng, who was offered a ride in a private car, the police said in a statement on Sunday (Mar 17).

Police said the videos were taken without Mr Li’s knowledge or permission.

The 31-year-old man driver offered Mr Li a ride, and was heard asking him repeatedly to confirm his identity, his residential address and the security arrangements for him, the police statement noted.

“The police are looking into the matter with the assistance of the driver because the nature of the questions raises serious security concerns, given Mr Li’s background,” the statement said.



Police are also investigating the circulation of a photo showing a Facebook post purportedly made by PM Lee about the incident.

The photo has been established to be a fake, the police confirmed. A 39-year-old man is assisting officers with this investigation.



The press secretary to the Prime Minister issued a statement on Sunday, saying that the Prime Minister is aware of the incident, the videos and the fake Facebook post.

"It is of concern that a vulnerable person can be taken advantage of like this," the statement added.

"Yipeng happens to be PM’s son, but many other vulnerable persons go about Singapore on their own, and they must be able to do so safely, without being taken advantage of or harassed and without their privacy being breached.



"PM Lee thanks the members of public who have expressed concern about the matter.”

