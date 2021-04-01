Man arrested, suspected of stealing underwear

SINGAPORE: A man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a series of underwear thefts, said the police on Thursday (Apr 1).

The Singapore Police Force received a report on Feb 20 at about 6.20am from a female victim who said her underwear hung outside her residential unit along Jalan Batu was stolen.

The man was identified through ground enquiries and with the aid of police camera images. He was arrested on Wednesday.

"The man is believed to be involved in other similar cases in the vicinity. More than 60 undergarments allegedly found in his possession were seized," said the police, adding that investigations are ongoing.

If found guilty of theft, the man can be jailed for up to three years, fined, or both.

