Police investigating after man seen striking security personnel at Roxy Square

SINGAPORE: The police are investigating a case in which a man was filmed striking a security personnel on the face at Roxy Square.

The police said they were alerted to the incident at 50 East Coast Road at about 12.20am on Thursday (Apr 4). The case has been classified as voluntarily causing hurt.

A 47-year-old man is assisting with investigations.

A video of the incident circulating on social media shows two men arguing in what appears to be a car park.

One of the men, who appears to be a security personnel, can be heard explaining to the other man about the location of the exit doors.

The other man uses vulgarities on the security personnel and tells him to shut up.

The security personnel replies "can we talk nicely" and offers to show him the exit doors.

After a short exchange of words, the two walk off together, seemingly in the direction of an exit door.

As they turn the corner, the other man appears to stick out his leg, tripping the security personnel.

The security personnel is heard telling the man: "That's it, enough."

The other man is then seen striking the security personnel on the face, knocking his glasses off and causing him to fall to the floor.

