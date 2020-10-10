Man arrested for knife attack at Serangoon Road, four others detained for unlawful assembly

SINGAPORE: A 24-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon, while four other men were arrested for their suspected involvement in a related case of unlawful assembly, the police said on Saturday (Oct 10).

In a media release, the police said they were alerted to a case where a victim was attacked by the 24-year-old man with a knife at 525 Serangoon Road on Oct 8 at 1.30am. An earlier police release said that a 33-year-old man was attacked.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The attack purportedly arose from a heated argument between the victim and a group of men, including the 24-year-old, the police said.

The victim suffered injuries on his left arm and was taken to Singapore General Hospital while conscious.

Through ground enquiries, officers from Central Police Division and the Criminal Investigation Department established the identity of the 24-year-old man and arrested him on Oct 9.

Four other men, aged between 22 and 24, were believed to be present when the incident happened. They were arrested for unlawful assembly between Oct 8 and Oct 10.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Investigations are ongoing, said the police.

Under the penal code, anyone convicted for the offence of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon can be sentenced to a jail term of up to seven years, or a fine, or caning, or any combination of such punishments.

Meanwhile, anyone convicted of being a member of an unlawful assembly can be sentenced to a jail term of up to two years, be fined, or both.

"The police have zero tolerance towards such brazen acts, and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law," it said.