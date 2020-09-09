Police mirrors installed at more than 200 HDB blocks in Singapore to stop bicycle theft

SINGAPORE: Large mirrors have been installed at about 222 Housing Board blocks across Singapore in a bid to fight bicycle crime.

Following an initiative conceived last year, the Singapore Police Force has installed the mirrors at mainly bicycle bays and rack areas, a police spokesperson said on Wednesday (Sep 9) in response to queries from CNA.

"These locations are selected hotspots where theft of bicycle occurs," said the spokesperson.

"The installation of the acrylic mirrors has generally proven to be effective in deterring theft of bicycles."



The police said on its website that bicycles and personal mobility devices are "common targets" for thieves, and in 2014, called bicycle theft one of the "major crime concerns" in the past few years.

According to crime statistics, the number of bicycle thefts fell from 905 cases in 2017 to 522 cases in 2018, a 42 per cent decrease.



In an advisory on its website, police told the public to keep bicycles at home when not in use, or to secure them to permanent structures using good quality locks when parking in public.

Parking spots should have high human traffic, preferably with CCTV cameras, they said, while removable bicycle components should be locked or secured.

"Make permanent identification marks such as engravings on the body of your bicycle," the police added.

The police spokesperson said on Wednesday that the mirrors act as "overt surveillance".

"They are installed strategically to increase probability of crime solvency by optimising coverage," the spokesperson added.

