Police investigating 2 men for operating illegal remittance business in Little India

SINGAPORE: The police are investigating two work pass holders for their suspected involvement in an unlicensed remittance business in Little India, the police and Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in a news release on Tuesday (May 28).

The men, aged 34 and 43, are also being investigated by the MOM for possible employment offences.

On May 26, officers from the Commercial Affairs Department, Central Police Division and MOM took part in a joint operation and found the men conducting an illegal remittance business in Little India.

Cash worth S$30,000, remittance transaction records, a handphone, a cash counting machine and a calculator were seized.

If convicted of operating a business without a licence, they could face a fine of up to S$100,000, or up to two years' jail, or both. A fine of up to S$10,000 for every day the offence continues after conviction may also be imposed.

The penalty for working in Singapore without a valid work pass is a fine of up to S$20,000, jail of up to two years, or both. Offenders will also be barred from entering and working in Singapore.

