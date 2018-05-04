Police nab South Korean suspected to be involved in multiple cheating cases, seize more than S$70,000

SINGAPORE: The police have arrested a 36-year-old South Korean man who is believed to have made off with more than 60 iPads, iPhones, MacBooks and other electronic items in a series of cheating cases.

The police also seized more than S$70,000 in cash - believed to be one of the more significant hauls in recent years - during an operation on May 3.

Advertisement

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had pretended to be a staff from a preschool and an investment company, and submitted forged documents to a consumer electronics store and telco companies to get them to deliver electronic products.

The man, who cannot be named until after he is charged, acquired more than 60 electronic items worth about S$100,000. The items include iPads, iMacs, iPhones, MacBooks and an Olympus camera and lens.

The man is also believed to be involved in at least three similar cheating cases, police said.

In the first case, a consumer electronics store received a series of purchase orders in March, purportedly from a staff of a preschool, for Apple products and other electronic devices. The "staff" asked for the products urgently as the school term had started.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The "staff" promised payment on credit terms, which the electronics store accepted based on the belief that it was doing business with an established organisation, police stated.

But while the "staff" got a courier to collect the products, using the purchase orders, from different outlets in shopping malls like Parkway Parade and VivoCity, the payment never came.

The electronics store lodged a police report on Apr 5.



Police said that between Apr 20 and 24, they received two other reports from telecommunications companies alleging that they had received several online requests for mobile services and handsets from an applicant who used a forged work pass and company letters. Channel NewsAsia understands that one of the telcos is StarHub.

These reports involved orders for more than 10 iPhone X handsets and three iPhone 8 handsets. The applications were approved and the man is also believed to have engaged couriers to collect the items.

“He was elusive,” Tanglin Police Division commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (AC) Tan Chia Han, told reporters during a briefing on May 4, pointing out that the man engaged couriers to avoid detection.

AC Tan also said the man used an email address that looked similar to those belonging to the organisation he was impersonating.

To establish leads, the police combed through documents provided during procurement. After making ground enquiries and looking at security footage, they then identified the man.

When the police received information from Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza that the man had checked into that hotel on May 3, officers moved in on the same day to arrest the man in his hotel room.

Officers seized cash amounting to S$73,756, four company stamps believed to be forged, electronic devices, two knives and substances believed to be controlled drugs.

It is unclear whether the suspect sold the electronic items for personal gain. Investigations are ongoing.

“At this stage, we don’t have information whether there were accomplices involved,” AC Tan said.

The man will be charged on May 5 with the offence of cheating. If convicted, he will face jail time of up to 10 years and/or a fine.

AC Tan urged retailers to conduct multiple checks with buyers when it comes to large transactions without payment being made up front.

“Retailers are advised to be alert and to adopt the following measures so as not to fall victim to such scams,” the police said. “Be wary when dealing with online applications and assess the legitimacy of emails received for purchase requests.”

