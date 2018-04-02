Police national serviceman to be charged for submitting false claims

SINGAPORE: A 36-year-old police national serviceman will be charged in court on Tuesday (Apr 3) for submitting claims for days of In-Camp Training (ICT) that he did not attend.

The false claims were discovered on Nov 9 last year, said the police in a news release on Monday. The man had submitted claims for attending ICT, even though he did not complete the duration of the training.

He had also falsely claimed that during the period of his ICT, he was employed by a company that he was, in fact, no longer working for.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the man was supposed to attend about two weeks of reservist training, but only turned up for a few days. He then claimed for reimbursement of his income for the full period - a four-figure amount - even though he was not employed at the time and would not have been eligible to make claims for any income he would have made during the training period.

"The police will not hesitate to take action against anyone who wilfully submits false claims, and ensure that they face the full brunt of the law," the authorities said in the news release.



If convicted of attempted cheating, the suspect faces up to 10 years in jail and a fine.

