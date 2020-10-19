Police warn of new type of phishing scam involving advertisements, lucky draws from fake bank websites

SINGAPORE: The police on Monday (Oct 19) warned members of the public of a new type of phishing scam involving fake advertisement campaigns and lucky draws from banks.

According to the authority, victims would either receive a WhatsApp message purportedly sent from a local bank, or they would come across a fake bank advertisement on Facebook to participate in lucky draws or certain promotions promising attractive prizes.

After clicking on the website link embedded in the text messages or fake advertisements, victims would be redirected to a fake bank website. They would then be required to provide their Internet banking details and one-time passwords.



The websites are modelled to look like those from local banks, featuring advisory messages on scams, according to images provided by the police. Another image of a bogus advertisement on Facebook promised S$1,000 to the first 2,000 visitors.

An image of a phishing website. (Image: Singapore Police Force)

“Most of the victims only realised that they have been scammed when they discovered that unauthorised transactions have been made from their bank accounts,” the police said.

“Scammers may also modify such sites from time to time in order to target customers from different banks and payment service providers.”

An image of bogus advertisement posted on Facebook. (Image: Singapore Police Force)

To stay safe, the police advised the public not to click on website links in unsolicited advertisements and text messages, especially those related to lucky draws or contests.

Members of the public were also advised to verify the authenticity of the information with the official website or sources, and to never disclose personal or Internet banking details and one-time passwords to anyone.

The police added that the public should report any fraudulent transaction involving their bank accounts or any fraudulent credit/debit card charges to their bank and cancel their card immediately.