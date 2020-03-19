Police NSF arrested for theft of police vehicle

SINGAPORE: A full-time Police National Serviceman (PNSF) has been arrested for the theft of a police vehicle.

In response to CNA queries, the police on Thursday (Mar 19) said that the 19-year-old PNSF was attached to the logistical support office of the Protective Security Command (ProCom).

He had driven the police vehicle out of ProCom without authorisation, police added.

In a series of Instagram videos circulating on social media, a woman can be heard saying "So this is the ride for tonight, we're going in a police car" while laughing. She then enters the car, with a man already in the driver's seat.

The next video in the series pans across the car's dashboard, revealing a man driving the car. Police said the arrest was directly related to the incident in the videos.

"Officers of the Singapore Police Force, including PNSFs, are expected to uphold the law and maintain high standards of discipline and integrity," said the police.

"Those who commit criminal offences will be dealt with in accordance with the law."

