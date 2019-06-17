Police officer dies from gunshot wound

SINGAPORE: A 28-year-old police sergeant was found with a gunshot wound to his head on Sunday (Jun 16), said the Singapore Police Force on Monday.

The incident happened at Yishun North Neighbourhood Police Centre (NPC), at 31 Yishun Central.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The officer reported for duty at 7.30pm on Sunday and drew his service pistol from the armoury, police said in a press release.

"He was later found alone with a gunshot wound to his head at the rest area of the NPC at around 9.30pm with his service pistol beside him. He was conveyed unconscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and subsequently succumbed to his injury at 10.26pm."

Police have classified the case as unnatural death, and no foul play is suspected. The case is being investigated by the Criminal Investigation Department.

"The police are assisting the family in their time of grief," police said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In January this year, a 48-year-old Aetos auxiliary police officer was found dead with a gunshot wound to his head at Woodlands Checkpoint.

On Sep 9, 2018, a full-time police national serviceman died six days after he was found with a gunshot wound to his head at the Protective Security Command in Ulu Pandan.

In both instances, no foul play was suspected.