Police officer killed while crossing the road, driver arrested: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE: A police officer has died of her injuries after being hit by a car, Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam said on Friday (Feb 15).

Madam Salinah Mohamed, 41, died on Thursday morning after she was hit while crossing Maxwell Road, in front of her office. The accident happened at around 8.20pm last Sunday.

Her husband, Mr Indra Shaiful, wrote on Facebook: “With a heavy heart, I wish to inform that my wife Salinah has left my side to be with our Creator forever at 11.50am.”

The driver has been arrested for dangerous driving, Mr Shanmugam said in a Facebook post on Friday.

Mdm Salinah had spent 21 years in the police force.

“I met her family at the wake. She leaves behind her husband and three young children. A family torn asunder,” said the minister.

“We have over the years stepped up education, enforcement, increased the number of cameras, made our cameras very visible, so that drivers’ behaviour will change.

“But despite these measures, poor driving has been on the increase. Last year we decided that penalties for bad driving will be increased.

“We must try and reduce the risk of losing lives from traffic incidents," he added.





