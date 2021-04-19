Projectile believed to be war relic found at Geylang Lorong 12

SINGAPORE: A war relic is believed to have been found at Lorong 12 Geylang on Monday (Apr 19) morning, said the police.

Authorities said they were alerted to "a case of projectile, believed to be a war relic" on Apr 19 at 8.23am. The object was discovered at 27 Lorong 12 Geylang.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The police are working with the Singapore Armed Forces explosive ordnance disposal team to arrange for the safe disposal of the projectile," said the authorities.

The police added that operations were ongoing.



Several eyewitnesses were told to leave the area for their safety, including Ms Peng Shihan, who had just finished her gym class at The Kampung Gym nearby.

She was walking down the lane when she saw a construction site was "blocked off", with several police officers about.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I was walking down the lane as my car was parked there; I asked the police what was it and he mentioned it was a war ammunition and advised me to leave (as quickly as possible)," said Ms Peng.

The site was cordoned off with police tape, where a war relic was reportedly found along Geylang Lorong 12 on Apr 19, 2021. (Photo: Peng Shihan)

Ms Cheryl Yap, who was headed back to The Kampung Gym after her run, said she saw traffic police "closing off" the road.

"I initially thought it was the usual road block for construction, but started seeing groups of people coming out and the traffic police were moving people out of the area," she said.



Advertisement

The police advised the public not to be alarmed and to avoid the site at Lorong 12 Geylang until further notice.

This story came from a reader tip-off. If you would like to send in information, photos or videos about something newsworthy, submit your news tips on CNA Eyewitness.

