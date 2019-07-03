261 people arrested, 9,000 pills seized in week-long police raids

SINGAPORE: A week-long operation by the police along with six other government agencies ended on Monday (Jul 1) with 261 people arrested and thousands of pills seized.

The suspects, aged between 16 and 76, are being investigated for drug, loanshark and cheating offences, said the Singapore Police Force in a press release on Wednesday.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The raids by the police – which involved the Central Narcotics Bureau, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, Singapore Civil Defence Force, Health Sciences Authority, Ministry of Manpower and Singapore Customs – were conducted in estates such as Pasir Ris, Tampines, Bedok, East Coast, Joo Chiat, Mountbatten and Geylang.

In one of the raids, nearly 9,000 assorted pills and 47 bottles of cough syrup with an estimated street value of S$13,000 were seized.



Nearly 9,000 assorted tablets and 47 bottles of cough syrup with an estimated street value of S$13,000 were seized. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

Seventy-five men and four women were nabbed in the raid for drug and gang-related offences, as well as illegal gambling.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A total of 1,157 packets of contraband cigarettes were also seized. The duty and GST evaded for the contraband cigarettes amounted to S$10,080 and S$740 respectively, police said.



More than 1,100 packets of contraband cigarettes were seized in the raids. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

A separate raid saw 52 suspects nabbed for cheating and money laundering offences involving more than S$1.9 million.

Another 104 men and 26 women were also arrested for their suspected involvement in loan scams and loanshark activities.

Raids and enforcement checks were also conducted at various entertainment outlets and massage parlours. Eight were found to have breached licensing conditions.

"This joint operation is part of the police’s enduring commitment to keep our neighbourhoods safe and secure," said Commander of Bedok Police Division, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Julius Lim.



"While the scale of the operation was large, it does not mark the end of our efforts. We hope the public will join us in staying vigilant," he added.