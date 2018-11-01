Police refute reports of collision with Indonesian fishermen near border

SINGAPORE: The police on Thursday (Nov 1) refuted reports that a Singapore Police Coast Guard (PCG) boat had collided with an Indonesian vessel on Oct 31, causing injuries to a fisherman.

The fisherman, named Dian Marzuki, was fishing with five others when his boat was allegedly hit by a PCG vessel, Indonesian media reported, adding that the collision had damaged the left side of Dian's boat and caused its engine to be detached.

Dian later fell into the water and was rescued by his friends, who were on other boats, reports said.

According to Batam News, Dian was taken to a hospital with injuries on his left leg and waist.

Reports added that the PCG boat had left the scene without rendering assistance to the fisherman.

In response to media queries on Thursday, the police said there was no such collision.

"The PCG boat is equipped with CCTVs, which did not capture any collision. Technical inspection of the PCG boat similarly did not reveal any indication of collision," the police said in a statement.

According to the police, the PCG boat pursued a "cluster of sampans" after detecting them at 3.04pm on Wednesday. The sampans had illegally intruded into Singapore's territory and the people on the boats were fishing in Singapore waters, the police added.

"The PCG boat later noticed that one of the sampans had capsized within the Singapore waters. PCG officers observed that a man was rescued by persons from the other sampans and that the capsized sampan was towed away, before the PCG boat could reach them," the police said.

"The PCG officers then proceeded to warn the persons in the remaining sampans not to enter Singapore illegally."