Police report made against man who 'forced' his way onto train with non-foldable bicycle: SMRT

SINGAPORE: SMRT said on Wednesday (Dec 16) it has made a police report against a commuter who "forced" his way onto a train with a non-foldable bicycle .

In a Facebook post, the train operator said that an SMRT employee had tried to stop a man with the bicycle from entering a train at Woodlands station at around 7.10pm on Tuesday.

"The male commuter was uncooperative and forced his way into a north-bound train," said SMRT.

The man subsequently transferred to a west-bound train at Jurong East station and exited Pioneer station at about 7.50pm.

"We have since identified the commuter and made a police report," said SMRT.

"For the safety and comfort of all commuters, we would like to remind everyone to observe regulations when bringing foldable bicycles and personal mobility devices on board trains and buses," SMRT added.

A video circulating online shows the man swearing at an unknown commuter as his bicycle hangs off the train's grab poles.

Only foldable bicycles and personal mobility devices (PMDs) may be brought onto public transport, according to guidelines published on the Land Transport Authority's website.

Additionally, foldable bicycles or PMDs brought onto public transport must not exceed 120cm by 70cm by 40cm when folded.