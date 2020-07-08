GE2020: Police confirm reports lodged over PAP statement on WP candidate Raeesah Khan; but no offence found

SINGAPORE: Police reports were lodged over the contents of the People's Action Party (PAP) statement on the Workers' Party (WP) candidate Raeesah Khan, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed on Wednesday (Jul 8).

However, no offence has been found after consultation with the Attorney-General's Chambers.

The police reports relate to the PAP statement titled The Workers’ Party’s Position On Sengkang Candidate Ms Raeesah Khan, which was released on Monday.

"In consultation with the Attorney-General’s Chambers, it was assessed that no offence was disclosed," said SPF.

In its statement on Monday, PAP had called on WP to state its stand on Ms Khan, as well as her social media comments that are the subject of a police probe.

Two police reports were made over the weekened against Ms Khan, who is part of the four-member team contesting Sengkang GRC.

The reports lodged were in relation to comments that Ms Khan had made on social media, which allegedly promoted “enmity between different groups on grounds of religion or race”.

PAP in its statement said that "the WP should state its stand on Ms Raeesah’s posts, since she has admitted to making highly derogatory statements about Chinese and Christians".

"Why does the WP still consider her worthy of consideration as an MP?” PAP added.

PAP also said that in the “interests of transparency”, the WP should ask Ms Khan to “make public” her other posts and review those as well.

“This will allow voters to make a clear assessment of her views, and her suitability to be elected into Parliament," said the party.

Ms Khan has said she regretted making “insensitive” remarks and apologised to those who may have been hurt by them.

