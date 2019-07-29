Police seize S$1.74 million in illegal remote gambling bust

SINGAPORE: Around S$1.74 million of cash was seized during an illegal remote gambling bust, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Monday (Jul 29).

Thirty-three men and three women, aged between 26 and 75, were arrested.

Officers raided multiple locations simultaneously on Sunday. They included Bedok, Pasir Ris, Toa Payoh, Rivervale and Chinatown.

Along with the cash, items such as computers, mobile phones and other documents such as electronic betting records were also seized.



Some of the items seized during the raid. (Photo: SPF)

Some of the money which was seized. (Photo: SPF)

The police also initiated the freezing of the suspects' bank accounts.

Eleven men, aged between 26 and 40, will be charged on Tuesday for offences under the Remote Gambling Act.

Investigations against the remaining suspects are ongoing, said police.

Part of the S$1.7 million which was seized. (Photo: SPF)

Police did not give any details on whether the suspects belonged to the same syndicate or the type of illegal gambling operation they ran.

Criminal Investigation Department director Florence Chua said that police have zero tolerance against those involved in unlawful remote gambling activities.



"We will continue to take tough enforcement actions against those who flout the law and deprive them of their ill-gotten gains," said Ms Chua, who is also deputy commissioner of police, investigation and intelligence.

