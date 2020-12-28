Man who attempted to escape in car arrested for rash act, drug-related offences

SINGAPORE: A 26-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of Monday (Dec 28) after injuring police officers and hitting several vehicles while attempting to escape.

He is suspected of involvement in a case of rash act causing hurt and drug-related offences, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a news release.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At about 4am on Monday, the police carried out an operation to apprehend the man at an open-space car park along Bukit Batok Street 33.

“Officers engaged the man but he refused to comply and attempted to escape in his vehicle,” said the police.

The man hit seven parked vehicles and a police vehicle in the process, said SPF.



A video of the incident posted on a YouTube channel for Singapore drivers showed a silver sedan accelerating backwards past a stationary police car, while hitting at least three parked cars.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The damaged front bumper of the sedan is seen falling off in the process. The car then speeds out of the car park.

Two police officers were injured by the man during the incident and taken to the hospital, where they were discharged after receiving treatment, said SPF.

ISLANDWIDE SEARCH ENDS IN MAN’S ARREST

Advertisement

Police immediately launched an islandwide operation to locate the man after his attempted escape.

At about 5.10am, slightly more than an hour later, his getaway vehicle was located around Block 257 Jurong East Street 24.

The car belonging to a 26-year-old man who was arrest for suspected involvement in a case of rash act causing hurt and drug-related offences. (Photo: SPF)

“With the aid of images from police cameras, officers established that the man had entered a residential unit at the said block,” said SPF.

He was arrested inside the apartment.

“The police have managed to apprehend the suspect despite the dynamic and challenging circumstances,” said Mr Zed Teo, Commander of Ang Mo Kio Division and Deputy Assistant Commissioner of Police.

“We will not hesitate to take firm action against offenders who blatantly disregard the law and threaten the safety and security of our neighbourhoods.”

The man was also wanted for absconding from bail for an outstanding case of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon, and for driving while under disqualification, said SPF.

He was additionally wanted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) for failing to report for a urine test and for drug consumption.

He will be charged on Wednesday with two counts of rash act causing hurt. If found guilty, he faces up to a year in jail, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

Police investigations are ongoing, and the CNB is also investigating the man’s drug-related activities.