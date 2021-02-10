Police investigating two 'related' deaths at Tampines and Punggol after woman found with slash wounds to neck

SINGAPORE: The police are investigating two "related" unnatural deaths at Tampines and Punggol after they were alerted to a stabbing incident on Wednesday (Feb 10) morning.



Police officers were called to Block 206 Tampines Street 21 at about 6.30am on Wednesday. Upon arrival, they found a 42-year-old woman injured with slash wounds to her neck. She was lying motionless at the void deck of Block 206.

A 45-year-old man, who is believed to be the assailant and known to the woman, was later found lying motionless at the foot of Block 205A Punggol Field at about 9.10am, said the police.

Both the woman and the man were unconscious when taken separately to hospitals and they subsequently passed away, added the police.

Police investigations into the unnatural deaths are ongoing.

"The police are also aware that an image of an official document and a photo of the female deceased have been circulated online and on messaging platforms," the Singapore Police Force said.

"The police urge members of the public to refrain from circulating them out of respect for the deceased and the aggrieved families.

"The police are also looking into the unauthorised circulation of the image of the official document online."