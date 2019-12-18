Using mobile phones while crossing roads not an offence: Police

SINGAPORE: A message that claims pedestrians who use their mobile phones while crossing the roads may be fined is false, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Wednesday (Dec 18).

The message, which is circulating online, claims pedestrians doing so may be fined up to S$1,000 from Dec 1.



"The police would like to clarify that it is not an offence for pedestrians to use a mobile communication device when crossing the road," said SPF.

"However, we advise pedestrians to avoid using such devices when crossing the road, as such usage would distract them from the road conditions and the movement of vehicles around them."

Pedestrians should exercise caution at all times, and look after their personal safety and that of other road users, SPF added.

The police also urged members of the public not to spread unsubstantiated information which may cause public alarm.

Amendments to the Highway Code, a code of conduct for all road users, came into effect on Dec 1. They include guidelines on the use of personal mobility devices, giving way to emergency vehicles and pedestrians' usage of mobile communication devices.

