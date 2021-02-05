Police warn against plans to protest in Singapore over situation in Myanmar

SINGAPORE: Police issued a warning on Friday (Feb 5) against plans to hold protests in Singapore in relation to the ongoing political situation in Myanmar, reminding the public that organising or participating in a public assembly without a police permit is an offence.

“The police are aware of online posts by Myanmar nationals working or residing in Singapore, planning protests in Singapore in relation to recent developments in Myanmar,” they said.

The posts are encouraging people to participate in protests, the police added.

They also reminded the public that “organising or participating in a public assembly without a police permit in Singapore is illegal and constitutes an offence under the Public Order Act”.

“Foreigners visiting, working or living in Singapore are also reminded to abide by our law,” the police added. “They should not import the politics of their own countries into Singapore.”

Those who break the law will be “dealt with firmly” and may have their visas or work passes terminated, police said.

Myanmar’s military seized power on Monday and arrested several political figures – including state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi – over allegations of election fraud.

Military chief Min Aung Hlaing took power, and a one-year state of emergency was imposed.

Many in the country – including medics and doctors – responded to calls for civil disobedience after the coup and held acts of protest.