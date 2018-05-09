Police warn of police hotline impersonation scam

SINGAPORE: The police on Wednesday (May 9) warned of a scam involving the use of a police hotline number.

In an advisory, the police said they had received information that people were receiving calls seemingly from the Criminal Investigation Department's hotline number, 6435 0000.

The calls were made in both English and Mandarin through an automated operator system.

"The police would like to clarify that these calls were not made by officers from the Singapore Police Force (SPF)," said the advisory.

Such calls involve "typical scammers' tactics" where caller ID spoofing technology can be used to mask the caller's actual phone number, displaying a different number instead, said police.

Members of the public should ignore such calls and the caller's instructions and should not provide personal information such as credit card details, identification numbers and banking information.

The police also reminded members of the public that no government agency will ask for personal details or for the transfer of money over the phone or through automated voice machines.



This latest warning comes amid a spate of similar phone scams.

A Taiwanese man was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of being involved in a China officials impersonation scam.

Last month, the police issued a similar warning about phone scams by callers impersonating government officials.

Members of the public can call the police hotline at 1800-255 0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness should they have any related information, or call 999 only if urgent police assistance is required.

