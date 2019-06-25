Police warn of scam messages threatening to set victims' premises on fire

SINGAPORE: Police issued a news release on Tuesday (Jun 25) alerting members of the public to a "new variant of scams", which involves victims receiving Short Message Service (SMS) messages threatening to set their premises on fire.

The authorities said they had received more than 69 reports of such cases, in which victims were asked to make fund transfers to a designated bank account or risk their premises being set on fire.

However, no monetary loss from such scams has been reported, they added.



Members of the public are advised to remain calm if they receive such messages and not to transfer any money as instructed by them.

They should not reply to the SMS, and are encouraged to block and report the number as spam, said police.

Those with information relating to such cases may contact the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

Members of the public can also call the anti-scam helpline at 1800-722-6688 or go to www.scamalert.sg to seek scam-related advice.