Police warn of SMSes demanding ransom for kidnap of loved ones

SINGAPORE: Members of the public have been receiving SMS messages claiming that their loved ones had been kidnapped and demanding that money be transferred for their loved ones' safety.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a news release on Wednesday (Apr 4) that it had received numerous reports about such messages.

On SPF's Facebook page, five people within a 24-hour period from Tuesday had posted screenshots of a message they said they received. The message said: "I kidnap your daughter. If you want your daughter safe, bank in $500,000 to my account now. If you report police, I will rape your daughter."

In the news release, the police advised members of the public who receive such messages to remain calm and refrain from transferring any money or replying to the SMS. They are also advised to contact their loved ones immediately to confirm their safety. In addition, they should block and report the number as spam.

Those who wish to provide any information for such cases can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.