Future Serangoon polyclinic to be located opposite NEX mall

SINGAPORE: Residents who live around NEX shopping mall and Serangoon MRT station will be within walking distance of Singapore's largest polyclinic when it opens in 2025.

This was announced by Mr Seah Kian Peng, Member of Parliament for Marine Parade GRC, in a Facebook post on Sunday (Dec 8).

The Ministry of Health is looking to ramp up the number of polyclinics from the current 20 to about 30 to 32 by 2030.

The opening of a polyclinic in Serangoon was previously announced by Senior Minister of State Lam Pin Min during the Committee of Supply debate in March.

On Sunday, Mr Seah disclosed the exact location of the upcoming Serangoon polyclinic, saying that it will be housed in an integrated facility that will also have an active ageing hub and a kidney dialysis centre.

The facility will be located at 587 Upper Serangoon Road, which is at the junction of Serangoon Central and Upper Serangoon Road, opposite NEX Shopping Mall, he added.

The services provided at the Serangoon polyclinic will be similar to that at other polyclinics, said Mr Seah.

These services include medical treatment of acute conditions, chronic disease management, children developmental assessment, childhood immunisation programme, women’s cancer screening, health education and disease prevention. It will also provide dietetics, psychology and diagnostic services.

Singaporeans can also expect new polyclinics in the coming years in other areas such as Bukit Panjang, Eunos, Kallang, Sembawang, Khatib, Tampines North and Yew Tee.

By 2025, there will also be new polyclinics in Tengah and Kaki Bukit, MOH announced previously.