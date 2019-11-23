2 new polyclinics in Kaki Bukit, Tengah by 2025

SINGAPORE: Residents living in Kaki Bukit, Bedok and Tengah can expect new polyclinics by 2025, according to a press release on Saturday (Nov 23) by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

A new polyclinic in Kaki Bukit was announced by Senior Minister of State for Health Dr Lam Pin Min at a community event in Bukit Batok, said the release.

The development, which will be ready in 2025, is expected to serve residents in Kaki Bukit and Bedok.

The polyclinic, set to be located along Jalan Damai and near to Kaki Bukit MRT station, will be co-located with a nursing home and a kidney dialysis centre offering subsidised dialysis services to patients. It will be operated by SingHealth Polyclinics.

According to MOH, services at this location will include medical treatment for acute conditions, chronic disease management, women’s and children’s health services, as well as radiological, laboratory and pharmacy services.

There will also be allied services, including podiatry, physiotherapy and psychology services.

At the same event, Senior Minister of State for Health Dr Amy Khor shared details about a new polyclinic in Tengah, which will also be ready by 2025.

This new polyclinic will be located along Bukit Batok Road, opposite the West Edge @ Bukit Batok housing estate. It will be part of an integrated development with public housing and a neighbourhood centre, MOH said.

Patients at the polyclinic will be able to seek medical treatment for acute conditions, chronic disease management, children developmental assessment, childhood immunisation programme and women’s cancer screening.

There will also be health education and disease prevention, as well as dietetics, psychology and diagnostic services.

"Particularly, women’s and children’s health services will help to meet the needs of young families in the new Tengah precinct," MOH said.



It will be operated by the National University Polyclinics.



Singaporeans can also expect new polyclinics in the coming years in other areas like Bukit Panjang, Eunos, Kallang, Sembawang, Khatib, Tampines North, Serangoon and Yew Tee.

“To strengthen our public primary care infrastructure, MOH has been expanding the polyclinic network and capacity through the development of new polyclinics and the redevelopment of existing ones,” said the ministry.

“As our population ages and chronic disease burden prevalence increases, it is important that Singaporeans continue to have access to affordable primary care in the community.”