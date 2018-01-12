Polytechnic graduates saw higher pay, but took longer to find jobs in 2017: Survey

SINGAPORE: Polytechnic graduates took a longer time to find employment in 2017, but earned more as compared to the students in 2016, according to the results of a Graduate Employment Survey published on Friday (Jan 12).

The survey was jointly conducted by Nanyang Polytechnic, Ngee Ann Polytechnic, Republic Polytechnic, Singapore Polytechnic and Temasek Polytechnic and included feedback from 15,173 fresh graduates from 2017 and post-national service graduates from 2014.

The median gross monthly salary in 2016 for both fresh and post-national service graduates was S$2,200. In 2017, this figure increased to S$2,235.

When analysed by polytechnic courses, the data showed that students who graduated from health sciences earned the most compared to their peers from other courses, at S$2,450 in 2016 and S$2,500 in 2017.

Median gross monthly salaries for polytechnic graduates in 2017. (Table: Graduate Employment Survey)

However despite these higher salary numbers, the data showed that polytechnic students are taking a longer time to find employment.

In 2016, the overall employment rate six months after graduation was 91.9 per cent. This fell to 87.3 per cent in 2017.

The decline was due in part to year-on-year changes in labour and economic conditions and student preferences upon graduation, the polytechnics said in a joint press release.

"We are seeing more polytechnic graduates choosing not to look for a job and instead, pursue further studies," said the 2017 Graduate Employment Survey Committee.