Higher fees for students enrolling in polytechnics, ITE Nitec courses in 2019

SINGAPORE: Students enrolling in polytechnics and Institutes of Technical Education (ITE) will have to pay higher school fees, according to the schools' websites.



Singapore citizens enrolling in polytechnics for the academic year of 2019 will have to pay S$2,900 - a S$100 increase from last year's fees.

Advertisement

For permanent residents (PRs) in Singapore, they will have to pay S$5,800, an increase of S$200 from last year's fees.

International students will have to pay S$10,400, S$400 more than what last year's cohort paid.

These changes were reflected on the websites of four out of five polytechnics in Singapore - Ngee Ann Polytechnic, Republic Polytechnic, Singapore Polytechnic and Temasek Polytechnic.

The fifth institution, Nanyang Polytechnic, did not have the latest fees on its website.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For ITEs, fees for full-time Nitec courses will go up by S$20 to S$426 for Singaporeans enrolling next year.

The fee for PRs is S$5,328 - a S$305 increase - and S$14,370 for international students (up by S$888). These include the registration, tuition, supplementary and examination fees.



Fees for for full-time Higher Nitec courses remain unchanged - S$626 for Singaporeans, S$20,480 for international students - except for PRs, who will pay S$5 more (S$7,838).

