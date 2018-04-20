'Popiah King' Sam Goi appointed Singapore's non-resident ambassador to Brazil

SINGAPORE: Businessman Sam Goi, also known as Singapore's "popiah king", has been appointed the country's non-resident ambassador to Brazil, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) announced on Friday (Apr 20).

The post was last held by former Keppel CEO Choo Chiau Beng, who was Singapore's non-resident ambassador to Brazil from 2004 to 2016.

Mr Goi, his replacement, is currently the executive chairman of global food group Tee Yih Jia Food Manufacturing and regional real estate developer GSH Corporation.

According to Forbes, the self-made entrepreneur has a net worth of US$2.1 billion (S$2.76 billion) and Tee Yih Jia Food Manufacturing, which he owns, is the world's largest maker of popiah skins.

Mr Goi is also an honorary council member of the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry and serves as honorary chairman of the Dunman High School advisory committee. He is a member of the University of Technology and Design's board of trustees, according to MFA.

The businessman was awarded the Public Service Medal in 2000, the Public Service Star in 2004, and the Public Service Star (Bar) in 2014. He also received the Businessman of the Year award at the Singapore Business Awards in 2014 and the SG50 Outstanding Chinese Business Pioneers Award in 2015.

KAREN TAN APPOINTED CARIBBEAN REPRESENTATIVE



On Friday, MFA also announced that Singapore had appointed a new Plenipotentiary Representative to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Ms Karen Tan.



Ms Tan joined the Singapore Foreign Service in 1985 and served as Singapore’s permanent representative to the United Nations in New York from 2013 to 2016, MFA said.

Prior to that, she was Singapore's high commissioner to India with concurrent accreditation as Singapore’s ambassador to Bhutan and Nepal from 2011 to 2013, permanent representative to the World Trade Organisation in Geneva from 2007 to 2010, and ambassador to Laos from 2004 to 2007.

While at the Ministry’s headquarters, she also covered the North America, Europe, South Asia, Africa, Middle East, Latin America and international organisations and human resource portfolios, MFA said.

Ms Tan was awarded the Long Service Medal by the Singapore Government in 2011.