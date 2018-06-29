Poultry slaughtering hub granted conditional approval by competition watchdog

SINGAPORE: A poultry slaughtering hub has been given conditional approval by the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) after the entities behind it said they would not share information that could have an impact on the price of chicken.

The Singapore Poultry Hub (SPH) aims to increase cost savings in the poultry slaughtering business and improve productivity. It was proposed by Tan Chin Long and four companies: Kee Song Holdings, Sinmah Holdings, Tong Huat Poultry Processing Factory and Tysan Food.

CCCS said on Friday (Jun 29) it had concerns that while the five compete in areas such as buying live poultry and processing chicken products, the hub could allow the sharing of commercially sensitive information. This might result in reduced competition and higher prices.

To avoid that risk, those behind the hub have agreed to a series of measures including not exchanging confidential information and signing non-disclosure agreements.

The venture is set to commence operations in mid-2019.