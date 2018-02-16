Power fault causes 2-hour LRT disruption in Sengkang: SBS Transit

SINGAPORE: A "power fault" disrupted Light Rail Transit (LRT) services along the Sengkang West loop on Friday (Feb 16).

The fault caused a Light Rail Vehicle (LRV) to stall at about 11.10am as it approached Sengkang Town Centre (STC) station, said SBS Transit in a statement.



Videos posted online on the first day of Chinese New Year showed passengers stepping out of the LRV and walking along the track. An eyewitness also reported hearing a "loud boom" before seeing the vehicle "stalled on the track".







"At the time of the incident, a loud noise was heard due to a dislodged power collector shoe on the LRV. This caused the LRV to stall immediately as a safety feature," said SBS Transit's senior vice-president for corporate communications, Ms Tammy Tan.

"Our staff quickly attended to the situation and helped the 15 commuters on board to detrain safely so that they could get to the nearby STC station.

"Another LRV was used to help push the defective LRT out of the line so that service on the Sengkang West Inner loop could resume," she added.

Service resumed at 1pm.





SBS Transit also highlighted that the Sengkang West Outer loop was operating during this period, serving the same stations.

"We apologise to affected commuters for the inconvenience caused. Meanwhile, we are investigating the cause of the fault," said Ms Tammy.