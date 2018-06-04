Power outage in central Singapore caused by maintenance work at substation: SP Group

SINGAPORE: A power outage that hit several parts of central Singapore last Friday was caused by maintenance work done by SP Group at a substation that day, the energy utilities company said in a Facebook post on Monday (Jun 4).



Apologising for the inconvenience caused to members of the public,, SP Group said it takes "full responsibility" for the disruption.

"We have traced the cause of the incident to maintenance work by our crew at a substation that day," SP Group said. "A test equipment component was not removed before the system was re-energised, resulting in supply disruption."

The company added that it is tightening its procedures to prevent a repeat of the incident.

"We know that our priority must be to ensure a safe and reliable power supply to Singapore at all times," it said.

More than 3,100 customers were affected by the power outage, according to SP Group, with supply to parts of Raffles Quay, Robinson Road and Shenton Way disrupted for about 35 minutes.

Members of the public reported power outages at office buildings and HDB blocks as well as to traffic lights in the area.



