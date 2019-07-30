Police investigating Preetipls' video on controversial E-Pay ad for offensive content

SINGAPORE: The authorities are investigating an online video posted by a local Internet star for "offensive content", police said on Tuesday (Jul 30).

The video was posted by the entertainer, whose real name is Preeti Nair, on Monday about an advertisement by an e-payment app that drew furore online.



Advertisement

Advertisement

"The police are aware of an online video that is directed against the E-Pay advertisement," the authority said in a media release on Tuesday.

"A police report has been lodged against the online video for its offensive content and police investigations are ongoing.

"The police will not tolerate any offensive content that causes ill-will between races."

The ad, featuring Mediacorp actor and DJ Dennis Chew, who is Chinese, portrayed individuals from Singapore's four main races.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The ad sparked a backlash online after Mr Chew appeared in "brownface" - the act of darkening one's fair skin to mimic that of another race - as an Indian character and as a Malay woman wearing a headscarf. It also showed the DJ cross-dressing as a Chinese woman.

Mediacorp on Monday released a statement apologising for the ad campaign.

"The message behind this advertising campaign is that e-payment is for everyone. For that reason, Dennis Chew, well-known for his ability to portray multiple characters in a single production in a light-hearted way, was selected as the face of the campaign," it said.

"He appears as characters from different walks of life in Singapore, bringing home the point that everyone can e-pay.

"We’re sorry for any hurt that was unintentionally caused. Behind the ad is an initiative to provide greater convenience to consumers, merchants and small food businesses.”



Mediacorp added: "The portrayal of some races in the advertisement was done in an insensitive fashion. We take full responsibility and apologise unreservedly.

"We will have more stringent safeguards in place to prevent a repeat of such a mistake.”

Brownface in a Singaporean ad in 2019. I thought we already went over this... pic.twitter.com/ypTEbVYH8x — ruby (@RubyThiagarajan) July 26, 2019





In the video titled K Muthusamy, shot outside a food court featuring the e-payment ad, Ms Preeti and her brother Subhas, rapped about racial stereotypes faced by the Indian and minority communities in Singapore.

The video was laced with profanity, targeting the Chinese.

The video has since been watched more than 36,000 times and been shared nearly 600 times.

