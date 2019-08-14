Preetipls and Subhas Nair given conditional warning for 'offensive' rap video: Police

SINGAPORE: Brother-and-sister entertainer duo Preeti Nair and Subhas Nair have been given a conditional warning for a rap video that they produced and published on the Internet, the police said in a news release on Wednesday (Aug 14).



Here is the police statement in full:

On 29 July 2019, the Police received a report of a rap video that was circulating on social media platforms, and commenced investigations.



Ms Nair and Mr Nair admitted to the Police that they had produced and published the video. The video was in clear contravention of the Penal Code. If this video were to be allowed, then similar expletive-laden, insulting, offensive videos, targeted at all communities will have to be allowed. There is clear evidence around the world, including in the past week, that such paths inevitably lead to more racism, more racial tensions, and eventually, violence. It will be the minority communities, specifically the Malay and Indian communities, who could suffer more in such a situation. Singapore has taken a clear approach, to say no to offensive speech, targeted at race and religion. Ms Nair and Mr Nair have subsequently issued public apologies for their actions.



The Police have completed their investigations. After consideration of the circumstances of the case and in consultation with the Attorney-General’s Chambers, Ms Nair and Mr Nair were administered with a 24-month conditional warning on 14 August 2019 under Section 298A(a) of the Penal Code, Chapter 224.



The Police also received reports on an E-Pay advertisement, which featured a portrayal of different races by an actor and which had been referenced in the rap video. The Attorney-General’s Chambers has advised that there is no criminal offence disclosed in respect of the advertisement. The Police will take no further action in relation to the advertisement.

