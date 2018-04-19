Pregnant woman rescued after falling onto Kuala Lumpur LRT track

KUALA LUMPUR: A woman, who was four months pregnant, fell onto a Light Rail Transit (LRT) track in the Malaysian capital on Thursday (Apr 19) morning.

The 26-year-old was on the way to work when she fainted and fell onto the track at Damai LRT station at about 7.50am, just as a train was approaching the platform.

She was not hit by the train, thanks to an emergency stop system.

In a statement, Prasarana Malaysia said that the LRT station is installed with a Platform Intrusion Emergency Stop (PIES) system, which immediately stopped the approaching train when it detected an object on the track.

Prasarana auxiliary policemen, together with the station’s operation officer, then ordered all passengers to vacate the platform in order to facilitate work to rescue the woman.

"The rescue team took about seven minutes to rescue the woman before taking her to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital for treatment,” said the statement, adding that the LRT Kelana Jaya Line resumed normal service at 8.15am.

In the same statement, Rapid Rail chief executive officer Khairani Mohamed said the PIES system is installed at all LRT Kelana Jaya Line stations, except its underground stations.

For the LRT Ampang and Sri Petaling Lines, installation of the PIES system are being carried out and scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.