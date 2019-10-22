President Halimah attends Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony in Japan

SINGAPORE: Singapore President Halimah Yacob attended the enthronement ceremony of Japanese Emperor Naruhito in Tokyo on Tuesday (Oct 22).

Following the ceremony, Madam Halimah and her spouse, Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee, attended the court banquet hosted by Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Congratulations to Japan on the Reiwa (beautiful harmony) imperial era. The enthronement is a significant historic milestone as it marks the accession of a new monarch to the Chrysanthemum Throne, the world’s oldest continuous hereditary monarchy," said Madam Halimah on Facebook.

"Singapore and Japan enjoy a longstanding and close relationship. I look forward to stronger ties between Singapore and Japan in the years ahead," she added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Madam Halimah had met King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium and reaffirmed the warm bilateral ties between the two countries.

The leaders also looked forward to the early entry into force of the EU-Singapore Free Trade Agreement, which will strengthen ties between Singapore and Belgium, along with the respective regions.

On Wednesday, Madam Halimah will meet Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and host tea for members of the Japan-Singapore Parliamentary Friendship League. She will also visit electronics conglomerate NEC's Future Creation Hub.

In the evening, Madam Halimah and Mr Mohamed will attend a banquet hosted by Mr Abe and his spouse Akie Abe.