President Halimah congratulates Americans, US President Joe Biden on Independence Day

SINGAPORE: President Halimah Yacob has written to US President Joe Biden, congratulating him and the American people on the country's 245th independence day.



In a letter released to the media on Sunday (Jul 4), Madam Halimah said Singapore and the US share a "longstanding, multifaceted and robust partnership".

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The close friendship between our two countries, built on mutual trust and a convergence of interests, has guided our strong ties in defence, security, economic and people-to-people relations over the past 55 years," she said.



"Amidst these challenging times, I am glad that bilateral cooperation between Singapore and the US has continued to expand to include areas such as climate change, clean energy, digital economy, infrastructure financing, public health and cybersecurity."

She added that Singapore is committed to supporting the United States’ engagement of the region.

"We will continue to work with the United States to further strengthen bilateral cooperation to advance our shared interests and address common challenges both regionally and globally," Mdm Halimah wrote.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Independence Day on Jul 4 marks the anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence.



This year, a celebration has been planned on the White House lawn with essential workers and military families. About 1,000 guests are expected.

Washington's National Mall will also be open to spectators to watch an evening fireworks display over the Washington Monument.

