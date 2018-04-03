President Halimah congratulates Egypt President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on his re-election

SINGAPORE: President Halimah Yacob has written to President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to congratulate him on his re-election, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a media release on Tuesday (Apr 3).

In a letter dated Apr 3, President Halimah wrote to President Sisi: “Egypt and Singapore enjoy a close and longstanding relationship. Ties at all levels remain very good, and were further strengthened by the exchange of visits between Your Excellency and my predecessor in 2015 and 2016 respectively.”

The Egyptian president swept to a second term with 97 per cent of valid votes, official results showed on Monday, dominating an election last week where he faced no serious rivals.



In her letter, President Halimah added that Singapore will continue to work with Egypt to promote “stronger cooperation in various areas including trade, investment, human resource development, people-to-people exchanges, and inter-faith understanding”.

Mdm Halimah also said that she looks forward to working closely with Mr Sisi to strengthen bilateral ties between Singapore and Egypt.