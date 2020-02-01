President Halimah to make first state visit to Indonesia

SINGAPORE: President Halimah Yacob will make her first state visit to Indonesia from Feb 3 to 6, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Saturday (Feb 1).

The visit, at the invitation of her Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo, will "reaffirm the wide-ranging, substantive and mutually-beneficial relationship between Singapore and Indonesia", MFA said.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Madam Halimah's first stop will be Jakarta, from Feb 3 to 5.

She will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Istana in Bogor, where she will meet Mr Widodo and attend a state banquet. She will also meet Vice-President Ma'ruf Amin and lay a wreath at the Kalibata Heroes' Cemetery, as is customary for state visits to Indonesia.

While in Jakarta, she will also visit a Singapore International Foundation project on occupational therapy for children with special needs and view an Industry 4.0 training programme, organised under a Memorandum of Understanding between Singapore Polytechnic and Indonesia's Ministry of Industry.

Madam Halimah will meet the Singapore community in Indonesia and "have engagements with Singapore and Indonesian business leaders, as well as Indonesian religious and interfaith personalities" during her visit, MFA said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She will then travel to Yogyakarta, where she will be hosted to dinner by Governor Sri Sultan Hamengkubuwono X.



"The President will also have a dialogue with students of Gadjah Mada University and visit BLOCK71@Yogyakarta, a start-up incubation community established by NUS Enterprise in partnership with the Salim Group," MFA said.



Madam Halimah will be accompanied by her husband, Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee. The delegation will include Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu and Minister of State for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Social and Family Development Sam Tan, as well as Members of Parliament Jessica Tan, Saktiandi Supaat, and Ang Wei Neng.

Officials from the President’s Office, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, and Enterprise Singapore will also accompany the President.

Additionally, a business delegation organised by the Singapore Business Federation and Enterprise Singapore will visit Indonesia in conjunction with the state visit.



Mr Eddie Teo, chairman of the Council of Presidential Advisers, will exercise the function of the Office of the President during Madam Halimah's absence.