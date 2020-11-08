Kamala Harris' US election victory a 'historic moment for women minorities': Halimah Yacob

SINGAPORE: Kamala Harris’ US election victory is a "historic moment for women minorities in the US and around the world", Singapore’s President Halimah Yacob said on Sunday (Nov 8).

Mr Joe Biden was declared the President-elect by all major TV networks early Sunday morning (Singapore time), after he took more than 270 electoral votes.



"I am also especially heartened by Ms Harris‘ election as America’s first female, black and South Asian vice president," said Madam Halimah in a Facebook post congratulating Mr Biden and Ms Harris.

Ms Harris has shown that one should never be "constrained by glass ceilings", the President said.



"Throughout her long and distinguished career in public office, she was not afraid of breaking barriers, achieving many 'firsts' along the way. This latest appointment caps a high point for her.

"Yet she is humble and often attributes her success to the hard work of those who came before her," said Mdm Halimah, adding that Ms Harris "continues to be an inspiration to many young ladies around the world".

Calling Mr Biden a "good friend of Singapore", she said that Singapore and the US share a "strong, multi-faceted and long-standing partnership" in defence and security, economic and people-to-people ties.



“I look forward to working with President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris in the years ahead to take our bilateral relationship even further,” Mdm Halimah said.

