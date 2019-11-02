President Halimah to make Singapore's first state visit to Saudi Arabia

SINGAPORE: President Halimah Yacob is set to make Singapore's first state visit to Saudi Arabia next week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press statement on Saturday (Nov 2).

Mdm Halimah will be in Saudi Arabia from Tuesday to Friday and call on King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, who will host a banquet in the President’s honour.

Mdm Halimah will separately meet with Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, as well as other senior Saudi leaders.

As part of her trip, Mdm Halimah will attend a reception with Singaporeans based in Saudi Arabia. She will also visit historical, cultural and religious sites in Riyadh, Jeddah, Makkah and Madinah.

Before arriving in Saudi Arabia, Mdm Halimah will make a state visit to Kuwait on Sunday and Monday. This will be Singapore's second state visit to Kuwait.

Mdm Halimah will call on Emir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah and have meetings with several senior Kuwaiti leaders. Emir Sheikh Sabah will also host a banquet for President.

During her trip, Mdm Halimah will also meet with Singaporean students studying in Kuwait and visit the Sheikh Abdullah Al Salem Cultural Centre.

Mdm Halimah will be accompanied by her husband Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee.

Her entourage will also include Mr Masagos Zulkifli, Minister for the Environment and Water Resources and Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs; Dr Koh Poh Koon, Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry; Members of Parliament Ms Foo Mee Har and Ms Joan Pereira, as well as officials from the President’s Office, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Trade and Industry, and Ministry for the Environment and Water Resources.

A business delegation organised by the Singapore Business Federation and Enterprise Singapore will visit Saudi Arabia in conjunction with the state visit.

During President Halimah’s absence, Mr Eddie Teo, chairman of the Council of Presidential Advisers will exercise the function of the Office of the President.