President Halimah, PM Lee congratulate Laos counterparts on appointments

SINGAPORE: Singapore President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have congratulated their Laotian counterparts President Thongloun Sisoulith and Prime Minister Dr Phankham Viphavanh on their appointments.



Mr Thongloun Sisoulith and Dr Phankham Viphavanh were elected at the 9th Legislature of the National Assembly of Laos on Mar 22.



In her letter on Tuesday (Mar 30), Madam Halimah congratulated Mr Thongloun Sisoulith and said: "Singapore and Lao PDR enjoy excellent relations, underpinned by wide-ranging cooperation and expanding people-to-people linkages.



"Our two countries are also close partners in multilateral fora such as ASEAN where we work together to promote regional peace and prosperity."

She added that she was confident Laos will continue to achieve "new heights" under his leadership and looked forward to strengthening bilateral ties.

Congratulating his counterpart Dr Phankham Viphavanh, Mr Lee said on Monday that Laos and Singapore “enjoy a warm and longstanding friendship underpinned by cooperation in many areas”, including working closely in ASEAN.

"Singapore is committed to support Laos in its socio-economic development goals through on-going capacity building programmes under the Singapore Cooperation Programme and training programmes conducted at the Laos-Singapore Cooperation Centre in Vientiane," said Mr Lee.

He also invited Dr Phankham Viphavanh to visit Singapore.



Mdm Halimah’s and Mr Lee’s letters are reproduced in full below:



Letter to the President of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic Thongloun Sisoulith



Mar 30, 2021



His Excellency Thongloun Sisoulith

President

Lao People’s Democratic Republic



Your Excellency,



On behalf of the people of Singapore, I would like to convey my heartiest congratulations on your appointment as President of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic.



Singapore and Lao PDR enjoy excellent relations, underpinned by wide-ranging cooperation and expanding people-to-people linkages. Our two countries are also close partners in multilateral fora such as ASEAN where we work together to promote regional peace and prosperity.



I am confident that Lao PDR will continue to achieve new heights under your able leadership and look forward to working with you to strengthen bilateral ties. I wish you every success as you embark on your new role.



Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.



Yours sincerely,



Halimah Yacob



Letter to Prime Minister of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic Dr Phankham Viphavanh



Mar 29, 2021



His Excellency Dr Phankham Viphavanh

Prime Minister

Lao People’s Democratic Republic

Dear Prime Minister,



Please accept my warmest congratulations on your appointment as Prime Minister of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic.



Laos and Singapore enjoy a warm and longstanding friendship underpinned by cooperation in many areas. We also work closely in ASEAN and other multilateral fora to promote regional peace and prosperity. Singapore is committed to support Laos in its socio-economic development goals through on-going capacity building programmes under the Singapore Cooperation Programme and training programmes conducted at the Laos-Singapore Cooperation Centre in Vientiane.



Notwithstanding the COVID-19 pandemic, I am confident that our close cooperation within ASEAN will stand us in good stead to overcome the challenges and emerge stronger. I look forward to working with you to strengthen our bilateral ties. It is also my pleasure to invite you to make an official visit to Singapore at an opportune time.



I wish you good health and success in your new role.



Yours sincerely,



Lee Hsien Loong

Prime Minister

