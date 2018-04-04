President Halimah, PM Lee congratulate Myanmar's new president

SINGAPORE: President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have written congratulatory letters to newly-elected Myanmar president Win Myint, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a media release on Wednesday (Apr 4).

The 66-year-old was elected by Myanmar's parliament on Mar 28, following the sudden resignation of former president Htin Kyaw the previous week.

In a letter on Monday, Mdm Halimah recalled meeting Mr Win Myint at the 37th ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly in Myanmar in September 2016, adding that she looks forward to working closely with him in their current capacities. Both Mdm Halimah and Mr Win Myint are former parliament speakers.

"In 2016, our two countries celebrated the flourishing ties of 50 years of bilateral relations. I am confident that in the years ahead, we will continue to strengthen the relations between Singapore and Myanmar," she said.

Mr Lee sent a separate congratulatory letter on Monday.

"Singapore and Myanmar enjoy longstanding and warm relations. I look forward to the further strengthening of our multi-faceted bilateral relations, and our continuing cooperation in ASEAN to advance our common interest," he said.

