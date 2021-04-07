President Halimah, PM Lee congratulate Vietnam counterparts on appointments

SINGAPORE: Singapore President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have congratulated their Vietnamese counterparts President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on their appointments.



Mr Phuc and Mr Chinh were elected at the ongoing 11th Session of the 14th National Assembly of the Vietnam on Monday (Apr 5).

In her letter on Wednesday, Madam Halimah congratulated Mr Phuc saying: "Singapore and Vietnam are longstanding partners, and enjoy excellent relations across many sectors.



"The close friendship between our two countries is built on mutual trust and common interests, which have guided our strong partnership in multilateral fora, including the United Nations and ASEAN."



She noted that the two countries have continued to grow their bilateral relations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Madam Halimah added that Singapore and Vietnam "are breaking new ground in areas such as innovation, smart cities, clean energy, and digital economy" and invited Mr Phuc to make a state visit to Singapore soon.

Congratulating his counterpart Mr Chinh, Mr Lee said on Wednesday that Vietnam "has made impressive economic and developmental progress in the last decade.



"Notwithstanding the challenge of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam has continued to grow from strength to strength, which attests to your dynamism, adaptability, resilience, and innovation."

He noted that Singapore and Vietnam are longstanding friends and strategic partners, and that Singapore is Vietnam's third largest foreign investor.

"We have deep relations across the board in security, trade, education, and finance. We are also working to expand our cooperation in new areas, including digital economy, cybersecurity, clean energy, and smart cities," Mr Lee said.

He also invited Mr Chinh to visit Singapore.



Mdm Halimah’s and Mr Lee’s letters are reproduced in full below:



Congratulatory Letter from President Halimah Yacob to President of the Socialist Republic of VietnamNguyen Xuan Phuc



6 April 2021



His Excellency Nguyen Xuan Phuc

President

Socialist Republic of Vietnam



Your Excellency,



On behalf of the people of Singapore, I extend my heartiest congratulations on your appointment as President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.



Singapore and Vietnam are longstanding partners, and enjoy excellent relations across many sectors. The close friendship between our two countries is built on mutual trust and common interests, which have guided our strong partnership in multilateral fora, including the United Nations and ASEAN. Our bilateral relations have continued to grow even amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Our two countries are breaking new ground in areas such as innovation, smart cities, clean energy, and digital economy. I am confident that there is much potential for Singapore and Vietnam to do even more together in the post-COVID-19 world.



Please accept my best wishes for Your Excellency’s good health and success. I would also like to take this opportunity to invite you to make a State Visit to Singapore soon.



Yours sincerely,



Halimah Yacob

Congratulatory Letter from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh



6 April 2021



Dear Prime Minister Chinh,

On behalf of the Government of Singapore, I extend my warmest congratulations on your appointment as Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.



Vietnam has made impressive economic and developmental progress in the last decade. Notwithstanding the challenge of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam has continued to grow from strength to strength, which attests to your dynamism, adaptability, resilience, and innovation. Singapore and Vietnam are longstanding friends and Strategic Partners. We are Vietnam’s third largest foreign investor, and we have deep relations across the board in security, trade, education, and finance. We are also working to expand our cooperation in new areas, including digital economy, cybersecurity, clean energy, and smart cities. I look forward to working closely with you in these areas.

Please accept my best wishes for your good health and success. I will be honoured if you are able to accept my invitation to make an Official Visit to Singapore at your earliest convenience.



Yours sincerely,



Lee Hsien Loong

Prime Minister