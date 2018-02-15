President Halimah to launch President's Challenge memorabilia during Istana Open House

SINGAPORE: President Halimah Yacob will launch a new series of memorabilia for the annual President's Challenge charity campaign during the Istana Chinese New Year Open House on Saturday (Feb 17).

The memorabilia includes keychains and luggage tags, and will be available to visitors who make a donation to the President's Challenge during the open house.

The items are designed by artisans who have autism, cerebral palsy, hearing impairments and mild intellectual disabilities, among others. Each artisan brought a different skillset to the table, like stitching and punching, to create the final products.

Mdm Halimah was inspired by how art could bring colour to the lives of beneficiaries, according to a media release on Thursday.

"All of us are able to make meaningful contributions to society regardless of our abilities. That was why I invited beneficiaries from various organisations to showcase their talent through art," she said.

Other highlights during the open house include lion dance performances, Chinese acrobatic performances, and martial arts and music shows by students.

There will also be an animal display, Chinese calligraphy, guided walks to view the Istana's biodiversity and tours of the main Istana building. The full list of prices for the guided tours can be found on the Istana's website.

The open house will be open from 8.30am to 6pm and is free for Singaporeans and permanent residents. Other visitors have to pay an entrance fee of S$2.

