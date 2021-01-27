President Halimah Yacob receives first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

SINGAPORE: President Halimah Yacob was given the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday (Jan 27) afternoon at the Outram Polyclinic.

In a message shared to the media following her polyclinic visit, Mdm Halimah urged Singaporeans and long-term residents to get vaccinated when their turn comes.

“A high level of vaccination coverage will maximise protection for the population and minimise the proportion of persons still susceptible to COVID-19,” said the president.

This will reduce the risk of large outbreaks, continue to keep community cases low and allow Singapore to further reopen the economy and resume more normal social activities, she added.

Mdm Halimah also reiterated the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore's (MUIS) position on the vaccine, which is that the vaccine is permissible for Muslim use.



Last month, MUIS issued a press release advising and encouraging Muslims to be vaccinated once the jab becomes available, adding that the objectives of introducing a COVID-19 vaccine and the processes involved in producing vaccines are "largely aligned to established Islamic principles and values".



President Halimah Yacob received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at Outram Polyclinic.

Mdm Halimah shared that the authorities are making provisions for all Singaporeans and long-term residents in Singapore to be able to get vaccinated by end-2021, if there are no unforeseen disruptions to vaccine shipments.

While at the polyclinic, Mdm Halimah also observed the roll-out of vaccinations for seniors, as part of a pilot in Ang Mo Kio and Tanjong Pagar, where larger numbers of seniors live.

Seniors are prioritised for vaccination as they are the most vulnerable to severe disease and complications from COVID-19 infection, said Mdm Halimah.

“Vaccinations will be extended to seniors across the island progressively, starting mid-February.”



“When it is rolled out to all seniors, they will receive personalised letters inviting them to make an appointment for their vaccinations.



“They can make appointments online or visit selected community centres near them to book an appointment in person," she added.

More vaccination centres will be set up over the next few weeks to ensure that all seniors can receive their vaccinations near where they live.



Seniors will also be able to receive their vaccination at polyclinics, selected Public Health Preparedness Clinics and vaccination centres near them.



