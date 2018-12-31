Navigate 'uncertainties and volatilities' carefully for survival: President Halimah to Singaporeans

SINGAPORE: "Uncertainties and volatilities" that Singapore have to deal with in 2019 will "intensify", and the country will have to navigate these carefully if it wants to survive, said President Halimah Yacob in her New Year message.

In the video posted on her Facebook page on Monday (Dec 31), Mdm Halimah added: "We can only do so if we stay united, cohesive and strong."

On a personal note, she said 2018 has been a "busy and most fulfilling year" as she thanked Singaporeans for their generosity in support of worthy causes, especially the young.

"I've been deeply inspired and motivated by many whom I've met during my visits," she said, adding she will continue to reach out and engage more Singaporeans in the coming year.

She also invited Singaporeans to join in the many events lined up to commemorate the Istana's 150th year.

